Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $29.50 on Monday. Atlanticus has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $52,410.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,916.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $160,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 499.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.