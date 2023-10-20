Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,217,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,848,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,721,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

