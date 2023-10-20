Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 208 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.