Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,462,000 after buying an additional 124,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $453.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.