Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC set a $75.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.95.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

