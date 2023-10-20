Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after buying an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:USMV opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.