Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,142 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

