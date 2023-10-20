Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $145.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

