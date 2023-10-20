AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

Get AutoZone alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,496.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,249.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,533.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,531.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.