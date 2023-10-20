Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on January 2nd

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AGR opened at $30.74 on Friday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Avangrid

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.