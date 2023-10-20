Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avangrid in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Avangrid Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 480.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

