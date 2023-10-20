Avinger (AVGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.85) per share for the quarter.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.35) by ($1.50). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect Avinger to post $-20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

