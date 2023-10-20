Avinger (AVGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.85) per share for the quarter.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.35) by ($1.50). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, analysts expect Avinger to post $-20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avinger Stock Performance
Shares of AVGR opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on AVGR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
