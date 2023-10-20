AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,342 shares in the company, valued at $499,727.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $188,900. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 68.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Stories

