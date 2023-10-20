Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.10. 62,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,024. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 168.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 74.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

