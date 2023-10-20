Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $22,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,052,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,095,000 after acquiring an additional 259,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 12,844.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after acquiring an additional 947,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 633,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.63.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $107.86 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

