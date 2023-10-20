Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

NYSE BLX opened at $22.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $811.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

