Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.90 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.95.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.3 %

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $593.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 71,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.