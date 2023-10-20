Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $28.60 price objective on the bank’s stock.

CIB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Bancolombia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7727 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. CWM LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 86.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 852.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 100.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1,934.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

