BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

NCBDF stock opened at $20.36 on Monday.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

