Bank of America Downgrades Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $91.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.77. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $112.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $223,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $2,045,908. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

