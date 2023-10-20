Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $107.53

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$107.53 and last traded at C$107.53, with a volume of 161772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a C$123.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.58.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$117.53.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.0189349 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.