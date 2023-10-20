Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.44

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$57.44 and last traded at C$57.44, with a volume of 288543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of C$8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.2809816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

