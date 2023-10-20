Bank of Stockton Sells 190 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $286.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.28 and a 200 day moving average of $307.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.86 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

