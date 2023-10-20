Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

