Banner Co. (BANR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on November 13th

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Banner has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banner to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BANR opened at $43.27 on Friday. Banner has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BANR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Banner by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Banner by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.