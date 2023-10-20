Barclays Lowers Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Ocado Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $550.00.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

