Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BCS dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BCS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Barclays by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.