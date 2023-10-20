BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 190,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 58,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.52 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

