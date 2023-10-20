BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $182.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

