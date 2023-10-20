BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 541 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $52.54 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

