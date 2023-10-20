BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 553 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

