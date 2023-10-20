BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4,607.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

BDJ opened at $7.27 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

