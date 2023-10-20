BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Toast by 99,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,639,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after buying an additional 319,236 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOST opened at $17.66 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $50,688.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,422.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,583.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $50,688.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,422.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,235 shares of company stock worth $11,998,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

