BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 947.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.19 and its 200-day moving average is $155.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.58 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.