BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $146.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

