BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

DTE opened at $97.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.