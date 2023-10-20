BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 452,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,392,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 243,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $78.57 and a 52-week high of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

