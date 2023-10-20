BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

