BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after purchasing an additional 74,271 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after purchasing an additional 665,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 627,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

