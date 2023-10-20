BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

KBWD opened at $13.89 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $330.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

