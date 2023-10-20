BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.