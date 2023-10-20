Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. Belden has a 1 year low of $62.22 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 326.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

