Belden (NYSE:BDC) & HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Financial Comparison

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) and Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

HMS Networks AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Belden pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. HMS Networks AB (publ) pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Belden pays out 3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HMS Networks AB (publ) and Belden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $5.61 6.13 Belden $2.61 billion 1.18 $254.66 million $6.70 10.84

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Belden has higher revenue and earnings than HMS Networks AB (publ). HMS Networks AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Belden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.2% of Belden shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Belden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HMS Networks AB (publ) and Belden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Belden 10.97% 27.11% 10.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HMS Networks AB (publ) and Belden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Networks AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Belden 0 2 5 0 2.71

Belden has a consensus target price of $108.17, indicating a potential upside of 48.87%. Given Belden’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Belden is more favorable than HMS Networks AB (publ).

Summary

Belden beats HMS Networks AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Edge, which bridges edge intelligence and versatile cloud connectivity to industrial equipment. It also provides Ewon Cosy+, an industrial VPN device for secure remote access; Ewon Flexy, an industrial device and IIoT gateways for flexible remote access and data services; Ewon Flexy Extension Cards, which allow to keep up with the evolution of communication technologies while protecting investment in the device; and Ewon Talk2M, an industrial cloud that enables its customers to access their assets. In addition, the company offers Intesis protocol translators, air conditioner interfaces, AC Cloud control, and ST cloud control solutions; and automotive, embedded control, energy, and safety solutions under the Ixxat brand. Further, it provides Procentec, a brand in solutions and services for diagnostics and monitoring of industrial networks; Owasys offers wireless communication platforms to enable remote monitoring and control of a wide range of mobile machines; and WEBfactory offers software for displaying information from industrial equipment in easy-to-use web interfaces. The company also offers its solutions to device manufactures, machine builders, system integrators, and end users. HMS Networks AB (publ) was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Halmstad, Sweden.

About Belden

Belden Inc. provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation. It also provides power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations; and end-to-end fiber and copper network systems. This segment serves commercial real estate, hospitality, healthcare, education, financial, government, and broadband and wireless service providers, as well as end-markets, including sport venues, stadiums, data centers, military installations, and academia. The Industrial Automation Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems; and industrial Ethernet switches, network management software, routers, firewalls, gateways, input/output (I/O) connectors/systems, industrial Ethernet cables, optical fiber industrial Ethernet cables, Fieldbus cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, and customer specific wiring solutions. This segment provides its products for use in applications comprising network and fieldbus infrastructure; sensor and actuator connectivity; and power, control, and data transmission; and supplies heat-shrinkable tubing and wire management products to protect and organize wire and cable assemblies. It serves distributors, original equipment manufacturers, installers, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

