Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $126.80

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.80 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 127.13 ($1.55), with a volume of 613250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.80 ($1.59).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.99. The company has a market cap of £696.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony Young purchased 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,492.23 ($5,487.03). In other Bellevue Healthcare Trust news, insider Paul Southgate sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.80), for a total value of £9,147.81 ($11,173.58). Also, insider Tony Young bought 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £4,492.23 ($5,487.03). 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Stories

