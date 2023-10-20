Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BERY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.85.

BERY stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,366,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

