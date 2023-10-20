Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 176,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 376.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

