Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down to $341.05

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $341.05, but opened at $329.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $319.42, with a volume of 20,163 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

