Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 964.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $257.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,642. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.41 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

