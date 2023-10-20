BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $42,711,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,610,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,235,000 after purchasing an additional 204,158 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.23.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.32.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

