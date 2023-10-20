Bioxyne Limited (ASX:BXN) Insider Samuel Watson Acquires 20,000,000 Shares

Bioxyne Limited (ASX:BXN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Watson acquired 20,000,000 shares of Bioxyne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$260,000.00 ($164,556.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Bioxyne Limited, a life sciences and health products company, researches, develops, markets, and distributes dietary supplement and beauty products. It perates in two segments, Wholesale Sales and Direct Sales. The company engages in developing various functional foods and beauty products. Its products portfolio includes Progastrim for Gut and Immune Health; Progastrim plus Vitamin C for cold symptoms; and proTract for atopic dermatitis (eczema) for infants.

